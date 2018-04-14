Pussycat Dolls’ Star Ashley Roberts Reveals Father’s Suicide In Heartbreaking Message To Fans

Former Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts says she’s struggling to come to terms with the death of her father to suicide in a heartbreaking message to fans. The singer and dancer revealed Pat Roberts took his own life three weeks ago after “a long physical and mental health battle”.

Rex Ashley Roberts

She shared the devastating news in an Instagram post, telling fans she’s “in a state of shock and confusion” since the 70-year-old’s death on 19 March. Sharing a childhood photo of her with her father, the 36-year-old writes: “With great sadness in my heart, I wanted to share with you that on the 19th of March – after a long battle of physical and mental health – my father took his own life. “The past 3.5 weeks I’ve been in a state of shock, confusion, questioning, pain so deep in my guts it’s been hard to come up for air. “Feeling like I don’t know how to move forward from here. What am I supposed to do with all this?”

She adds: “For now, I sit here with this pain - inviting it ALL in. To teach me, to heal me, to rebuild me. “If any of you have gone through something similar. I understand and my heart goes out to you.” The star adds that she now hopes to raise awareness of mental health and suicide following her father’s death. “I will be sharing more on this in the next days, weeks, months to come - as raising awareness here and outreach for those left behind is so so so important,” she writes. “But for now I am grateful for your love and support.” Pat Roberts played drums in the Mamas and Papas in the 1960s before leaving to become a session musician. He filed for bankruptcy in 2005 after investing in a used car business following his split from Ashley’s mum, Peggy.