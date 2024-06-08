Ask These 6 Unconventional Questions During A Job Interview To Really Learn About The Company

Job interviews can feel like an uncomfortable personal nightmare. You’re putting yourself in front of people that you would really love to get a job with and hoping that they think you tick all of their boxes... without even knowing what those boxes are.

Ultimately, though, the job interview is just as much about you finding out if the job and workplace is a good fit for you and that’s why, towards the end of the interview, you’re asked if you have any questions for the team.

If that question often throws you or you don’t know what to ask, Christiano Winckler at Somebody Digital revealed his six best questions for that crucial final impression.

These will ensure that you understand company culture, any potential progression and if it’s a good fit for you.

The best questions to ask interviewers at a job interview

“What can I expect during my first week?”

While this may feel very presumptuous, it’s a great question to ask to understand just how organised a company is.

Winckler said: “If the employer hints that it’s unlikely that time will be given to make introductions, show you around, or take you through the workplace roster, it can leave a new team member feeling stranded.

“It can also indicate that employees experience heavy workloads that don’t allow them to partake in additional tasks, or even that progression in the workplace is slim as employees don’t tend to pay attention to each other.”

“What’s the best part of working here?”

This is a great one to really get a feel for how the interviewer currently feels in their role as, outside of perks and progression opportunities, this question gets to the heart of the day-to-day in the job.

Winckler said: “If the interviewer struggles to state a handful of perks, it’s likely to reveal how they really feel about their place of work. It may also indicate a negative working environment, where managers are reluctant to celebrate and reward hard work and success.”

He added: “The best bit of a workplace is all relative as what is considered a perk to one person may be a norm to another.

“When the interviewer reveals what they consider workplace plus, it gives you the opportunity to determine if for you, that it’s simply the norm.”

“Do you socialise as a team?”

According to Winckler, this question is a great way to get a feel for the culture.

He said: ” The question gives the interviewer the opportunity to divulge if after work drinks are the norm, and if non-attendance is taboo.

“For some, a social workplace is a must, however for others it can serve as a red flag and even a sign of a toxic environment. ”

“What could I do in the role to surpass your expectations?”

Job ads could conceal the real crux of the position if the duties presented are vague.

Questioning ways in which to surpass the organisation’s expectations works two-fold.

It creates the opportunity to determine if what is required of the role is unrealistic, or something that you will not be able to fulfil. The answer may confirm that the role is what you are seeking and give you confidence that the workplace will enable you to progress in your career

“How do you recognise success?”

Winckler points out that recognising success is often synonymous with promotion and many employees resign if they feel that management doesn’t recognise their achievements.

He said: “If the interviewer struggles with examples on how they have previously awarded a colleague’s achievements, then this may indicate that the chances of a promotion are slim.”

“How do you ensure that remote workers feel part of a team?”

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, many people now work from home full-time or hybrid between home and the office.