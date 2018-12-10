ASOS Now Have A Range For Bigger Boobs - These Are Our Top Picks

If you have bigger boobs, clothes shopping can be a pain. Garments gape or stretch oddly, drape unflatteringly, or just straight out squash your breasts. And that’s before we get to all the strapless, backless, spaghetti-strapped items designed for people who have either found the perfect strapless bra (does such a thing even exist?!) or are happy to go without.

If you are not among them, you’ll be interested to hear that ASOS now has a new range designed specially for those who choose a bigger cup size. It includes additional buttons on shirts to stop the dreaded gaping; thicker straps so you can be sure your bra straps aren’t sticking out; and raised backs so your bra isn’t peeking out the back of your dress.

The range – designed to fit bra sizes DD-G – includes basics, underwear, swimwear, partywear and workwear. Bras start at an affordable tenner, bikini tops £12, and dresses from £15. With more than 300 products to choose from, we’ve rounded up our top 10 picks.

Slip On