Aubrey Plaza Speaks Out About Husband Jeff Beana's Death For The First Time

Jeff Baena and Aubrey Plaza pictured together in 2017 via Associated Press

Aubrey Plaza has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her husband Jeff Baena.

Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Jeff – a director and screenwriter – had died by suicide at the age of 47.

His wife Aubrey shared her first public statement on the matter on Monday, calling Jeff’s death an “unimaginable tragedy”.

Advertisement

“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” she said, before asking the media to “please respect our privacy during this time”.

Jeff and Aubrey tied the knot on what the Parks And Recreation star would later describe as something of a whim in 2021, to commemorate 10 years since they began dating.

Jeff and Aubrey at the Sundance Film Festival in 2014 via Associated Press

Advertisement

The late filmmaker’s work as a director includes the dark comedies Life After Beth, Joshy, Horse Girl and Spin Me Round.

Jeff was known for frequently working with the same group of collaborators, which included the actors Alison Brie, Molly Shannon and Adam Pally, as well as his wife.

Paying tribute on Instagram, Adam wrote: “[Jeff] was a talented director with impeccable taste and vision, he was a connector of people, a fosterer of possibility, the guy who knows where the best restaurant was no matter where you were. An overly gracious host with an almost disturbing open door policy, a film encyclopaedia, and most importantly to me a friend.

Advertisement

“As a director Jeff strove for truth. Nothing could sound, look or feel inauthentic, and that is a direct representation of who Jeff was. Authentic.”

He added: “My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in or in his orbit.”

Advertisement

Molly then wrote in the comments: “This is the best tribute and describes Jeff perfectly.

“His movies were so original. He was a brilliant writer and director and on top of that so visual with an amazing eye. And so kind and thoughtful bringing everyone together [...] his work lives on. His memory lives on forever.”

Help and support: