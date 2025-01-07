Aubrey Plaza Speaks Out About Husband Jeff Beana's Death For The First Time

Aubrey Plaza has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her husband Jeff Baena.
Over the weekend, it was confirmed that Jeff – a director and screenwriter – had died by suicide at the age of 47.
His wife Aubrey shared her first public statement on the matter on Monday, calling Jeff’s death an “unimaginable tragedy”.
“We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support,” she said, before asking the media to “please respect our privacy during this time”.
Jeff and Aubrey tied the knot on what the Parks And Recreation star would later describe as something of a whim in 2021, to commemorate 10 years since they began dating.
The late filmmaker’s work as a director includes the dark comedies Life After Beth, Joshy, Horse Girl and Spin Me Round.
Jeff was known for frequently working with the same group of collaborators, which included the actors Alison Brie, Molly Shannon and Adam Pally, as well as his wife.
Paying tribute on Instagram, Adam wrote: “[Jeff] was a talented director with impeccable taste and vision, he was a connector of people, a fosterer of possibility, the guy who knows where the best restaurant was no matter where you were. An overly gracious host with an almost disturbing open door policy, a film encyclopaedia, and most importantly to me a friend.
“As a director Jeff strove for truth. Nothing could sound, look or feel inauthentic, and that is a direct representation of who Jeff was. Authentic.”
He added: “My heart breaks for my friend Aubrey and the Baena family and for all of us who spent time on his sets or at his house or in or in his orbit.”
Molly then wrote in the comments: “This is the best tribute and describes Jeff perfectly.
“His movies were so original. He was a brilliant writer and director and on top of that so visual with an amazing eye. And so kind and thoughtful bringing everyone together [...] his work lives on. His memory lives on forever.”
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.