Police are investigating graffiti in both English and German scrawled on the barracks around the former Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Nine wooden barracks were vandalised in an area of the museum site where there are no CCTV cameras. The crime was discovered by a security guard on Tuesday.

Police are now looking for the person, or people, responsible as vandalising a historic object carries a prison sentence of up to eight years, according to police spokesperson Malgorzata Jurecka.

Court experts are yet to determine if the graffiti is actually anti-semitic – if the authorities decide it is, the criminals could face an additional three years behind bars for hate crime charges.

Museum officials described parts of the graffiti as anti-semitic, and borrowing phrases from Holocaust deniers.

Museum workers and Israel’s Yad Vashem – the official Holocaust memorial – condemned the vandalism on Wednesday and described it as an offence to the 1.1 million people said to have died at the infamous Nazi death camp between 1940 and 1945.