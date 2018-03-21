A man suspected of a series of deadly bombings around Austin, Texas, blew himself up in his car early on Wednesday on the side of a highway as police closed in on him.

One officer was injured in the blast, officials have said.

Police had tracked the suspect to a hotel near Austin, the state’s capital city, and were following him when he pulled to the side of the road and detonated a device, Austin Police Chief, Brian Manley, told reporters near the scene.

“The suspect is deceased and has significant injuries from a blast that occurred from detonating a bomb inside his vehicle,” Manley told reporters.

He said the suspect was a white 24-year-old male, but declined to provide his name.

Manley added: “We believe that this individual is responsible for all incidents that have taken place in Austin, beginning March 2.”

The motive for the string of bombings is still unclear, reports Reuters.