Australian Gold Medal Winner's Coach Has The Best Reaction To Her Stellar Swim

And if there were a medal for reactions, Titmus’s coach, Dean Boxall, probably would’ve captured a gold of his own.

Australian swimmer Ariarne Titmus took home the gold in the 400-meter freestyle event at the Olympics on Monday, while Katie Ledecky of team USA took silver and China’s Li Bingjie won the bronze.

Spare a thought for the Japanese official in the background who’s read a 400-page Covid compliance manual that contained precisely no detail of how to deal with this pic.twitter.com/2caZBscuzL

Boxall went viral with his post-race exuberance:

“He means everything to me,” Titmus said after the event, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. She said she saw him crying as she put on the medal.

“It was actually hard to contain it. I could see Dean on the other side bawling his eyes out,” she said. “You don’t see that that often so that made me want to tear up.”

On Twitter, people just couldn’t get over Boxall’s celebration ― so naturally, he became an instant Olympic meme: