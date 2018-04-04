Woman's Kind Act For Elderly Stranger Shows You Should Never Think Twice About Helping Others

An author based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, has warmed hearts across the globe after sharing a story of the importance of trusting your gut and helping others in need.

Celeste Ng said she was driving to the gym when she passed an elderly lady who was sitting on the pavement. The author said the weather was cold (40°F/4°C) and she found the woman’s choice to sit there a little odd, “I told myself she was probably fine, but I also felt uneasy,” she tweeted.

While some in a similar situation would’ve rushed past, not giving it a second thought, Celeste drove around the block once more and stopped to ask the stranger on the pavement if she was okay. And it’s just as well that she did.