Swedish DJ Avicii has died at the age of 28, his representative has announced.
The news was first reported by various Swedish news outlets on Friday (20 April) evening.
In a statement subsequently issued to Press Association, the DJ’s rep said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.
“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20.
“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”
The cause of death has not been made public.
Within minutes of the sad news being confirmed, stars from the music world began paying tribute online:
Avicii’s 2011 track ‘Levels’ launched him into the mainstream and he went on to have huge commercial success, with two albums charting in the UK Top 10.
He also landed two Grammy Award nominations and in 2013, he won two MTV European Music Awards, being named Best Electronic and Best Swedish Act.
In March 2016, he announced his decision to quit performing live, telling fans that he wanted to focus on music production.
“I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” he wrote in an open letter. “I will however never let go of music — I will continue to speak to my fans through it.”
Just over a year later, he released the ‘Avīci (01)’ EP.
