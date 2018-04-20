Swedish DJ Avicii has died at the age of 28, his representative has announced.

The news was first reported by various Swedish news outlets on Friday (20 April) evening.

In a statement subsequently issued to Press Association, the DJ’s rep said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

“He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, this Friday afternoon local time, April 20.

“The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”