Constantly Feeling Unmotivated? You Could Have This Condition

I’ve been having a lot of those mornings recently. You know the kind; you wake up bleary-eyed, stare at the ceiling, and wonder exactly how you’re meant to motivate yourself to do a single thing that day.

If all that sounds familiar, allow me to introduce you to the medical term I wish I’d heard of years ago: you could be suffering from avolition.



Avo-what now?

You’ve probably already heard of apathy, or a general “meh” feeling about everything in your life. Avolition is a kind of turbocharged empathy, or a lack of motivation so severe that seemingly ‘ordinary’ tasks become paralysingly difficult.

If you face feelings similar to these but assume it’s down to laziness, Healthline suggests you might want to reconsider. “People with avolition don’t have the ability to act,” they say. “In a sense, it’s like being paralysed by apathy or the inability to anticipate or experience the rewards of performing a task.”

This can make it hard to do everything from replying to texts to going to work or school, paying your bills, or washing yourself. “You can’t start or finish even simple, everyday tasks,” WebMD says. “Getting off the couch to wash the dishes or drive to the supermarket can feel like climbing Mount Everest.“

So, if the mere thought of doing a load of laundry or heading to the shops for milk is overwhelming to you, you might have the condition.



Avolition is not a disease in and of itself

If you’re thinking, “wait, that sounds a lot like depression,” you’re not entirely wrong. The condition is a symptom and not a disease in and of itself, and is often associated with deep depression, bipolar disorder, or schizophrenia.

Avolition can also be a symptom of:

Persistent depressive disorder (dysthymia)

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PDD)

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD)

Traumatic brain injury

Alzheimer’s disease.

It’s worth seeing a professional if you suspect you have any of the above.

