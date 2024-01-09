Ayo Edebiri Shuts Down Conversation About Jeremy Allen White's Underwear Ads

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri was ready to call HR after being forced to look at co-star Jeremy Allen White’s spicy Calvin Klein ad campaign at the Golden Globes.

Though people have been drooling over photos of White in his boxer-briefs, the cast of The Bear wouldn’t comment on his Calvins during the show on Sunday.

Edebiri swiftly shut down the conversation when Extra’s Melvin Robert pulled out a poster-sized print of White in his underwear during a backstage interview.

“What went through your mind when you all saw this?” Robert asked the cast.

Refusing to ogle at photos of her co-worker, Edebiri let out a sigh, strode over to the photo, flipped it backwards and propped it up against the wall.

Actors Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach join backstage after "The Bear" wins a Golden Globe for best TV series on Sunday.

“I’m putting it away,” she laughed. “I’m putting it away from my boy! That’s my boy! That’s my boy! This is a work function, you know what I mean?”

The actor had a similar reaction when confronted with the photos during a red carpet chat with Access Hollywood and Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Bronson.

Visibly cringing, Edebiri said, “I just, I’m happy for him. That’s my boy, you know what I mean? I do feel like ... I want people to understand he’s my co-worker!”

Edebiri seemed to have a great night at the Globes despite being subjected to NSFW photos.