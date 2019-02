LIFESTYLE

Baby Ray Fish Raised In A Sandwich Bag “Hatches”

After getting stuck in its egg case, an embryonic thornback ray fish needed some human assistance to survive. Staff at the MacDuff Marine Aquarium in Scotland peeled open the egg case, known as a Mermaid’s Purse, and transferred the ray to a sandwich bag to keep growing. Two months later, he was let out of the bag into a tank with the other hatchling baby rays.