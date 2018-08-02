Baby Talk Is Actually Great For Kids' Learning, Study Suggests

Baby talk might sound silly to outsiders, but it’s actually a great way to build your little one’s language skills, according to a new study.

Children who heard words such as “bunny” or “choo-choo” more frequently were faster at picking up new words between the ages of nine and 21 months than kids who did not, researchers said.

The findings suggest some types of baby talk work better than others, for example, words that end in ‘y’ such as “tummy”, “mummy” and “doggy”, and words that repeat sounds like “choo-choo” and “night-night” work well.