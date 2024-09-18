So THAT's What Type Of Cheese Babybels Are Made From

via Associated Press

We’ve shared what’s actually in red velvet cake, too.

But if (like me) you were obsessed with building intricated wax figurines from the outer layer of Babybels as a kid, you’ll probably be unsure about what type of cheese that oh-so-malleable skin contains.

After all, its fudgy, creamy, slightly chewy texture seems to be completely its own.

Babybel is its own cheese, but it has similarities to other cheeses

Babybel’s site says that there’s not really a name for the kind of cheese it contains.

“It is a semi-hard cheese, made from four ingredients – pasteurised milk, vegetarian rennet, lactic ferments and salt,” they shared.

But if they have to compare it to another dairy product, Dutch Edam cheese is the closest.

“Mini Babybel is an edam-style cheese made from pasteurised milk,” Babybel says.

That makes sense. Named after the Edam town in the north of The Netherlands, Edam’s mild flavour and semi-hard texture has a lot in common with the little cheese.

Edam also (crucially) comes with a thin red wax coating, similar to that of Babybel’s.

Edam Holland’s name is a European Union Protected Geographical Indication, meaning you can’t call Edam cheeses made outside the region Edam Holland.

The cheese has been a part of the region since the 17th century.

Why is there wax on Babybels if they’re not Edam?

The cheese is so similar to the Dutch classic that they need more or less the same layer of protection, Babybel’s site suggests.

“The red wax helps to create a completely airtight seal, protecting and preserving the cheese in proper, hygienic conditions preventing things like mould from occurring and ensuring your Mini Babybel is kept safe along its journey,” they say.

Meanwhile, the cellophane outside of that is necessary so the wax of multiple mini cheeses don’t stick to each other (I hadn’t even thought of that).