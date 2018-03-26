Sue Perkins will return as the host of the TV Baftas, bosses have confirmed.
The former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter will once again front the awards ceremony, after proving a hit with her debut last year.
In a statement, she said: “I had an absolute blast hosting last year’s awards and I am genuinely thrilled to be invited back. It’s a real pleasure to be the master of ceremonies once more, as we celebrate the very best in British television.”
Sue took over from Graham Norton as host, who had helmed the previous four years.
During last year’s ceremony, she was censored for deliberately turning the air blue, as well as joking about her departure for ‘Bake Off’.
Joking about their replacements, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, Sue likened the situation to recent BBC drama ‘The Replacement’.
“How amazing were Vicky McClure and Morven Christie in ‘The Replacement’?” she asked. “A show about how stressful it can be when someone takes over your job. I mean, I really couldn’t relate to it.”
Drawing a roar of laughter from the audience, she continued: “Genuinely, hand on heart, best of luck to the new ‘Bake Off’ team. They are going to need it - they’re about to discover what Mel and I left them in the groundsheet.”
The nominations for this year’s awards are due to be announced on Tuesday 4 April, with the ceremony taking place on Sunday 13 May. The show will be broadcast on BBC One.