Sue Perkins will return as the host of the TV Baftas, bosses have confirmed.

The former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter will once again front the awards ceremony, after proving a hit with her debut last year.

In a statement, she said: “I had an absolute blast hosting last year’s awards and I am genuinely thrilled to be invited back. It’s a real pleasure to be the master of ceremonies once more, as we celebrate the very best in British television.”