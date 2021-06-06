Stars from the small screen turned out in all their finery for the annual Bafta TV Awards on Sunday. Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You, Sir Steve McQueen’s Small Axe anthology series and royal drama The Crown lead the nominations at this year’s event. See the stars arriving on the red carpet... Michaela Coel

Michaela Coel

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse

Billie Piper

Billie Piper

Bimini Bom Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and A’Whore

Bimini Bom Boulash, Lawrence Chaney and A'Whore

Golda Rosheuvel

Golda Rosheuvel

Helena. Bonham Carter

Helena. Bonham Carter

Siena Kelly

Siena Kelly

Nicola Coughlan

Nicola Coughlan

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal

Bimini Bom Boulash

Bimini Bom Boulash

Billie Piper Jodie Comer

Jodie Comer

Vick Hope

Vick Hope

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Sanjeev Bhaskar

Ellie and Izzie Warner

Ellie and Izzie Warner

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Gbemisola Ikumelo

Stacey Dooley

Stacey Dooley

Tom Allen

Tom Allen

Sophie Okonedo

Sophie Okonedo

Claudia Winkleman

Claudia Winkleman

Jessica Plummer

Jessica Plummer

Guz Khan and Arslan Ashraf Moghal

Guz Khan and Arslan Ashraf Moghal

Cush Jumbo

Cush Jumbo

Ashley Banjo

Ashley Banjo

Daisy May Cooper

Daisy May Cooper

Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby

Bradley Walsh and Donna Derby

Letitia Wright

Letitia Wright

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan

Daisy Haggard