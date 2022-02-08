Bamber Gascoigne, best known as the original host of University Challenge, has died at the age of 87.

His family confirmed he died at his home in Richmond on Tuesday after a short illness.

The broadcaster and author was the original presenter of the quiz show, hosting the programme from 1962 until the end of the initial run on ITV, which ended in 1987 after 25 years.

Bamber Gascoigne Ian Gavan via Getty Images

He became known for his firm yet polite questioning manner and coined many of the show’s famous catchphrases, including ‘your starter for ten’, ‘fingers on buzzers’ and ‘I’ll have to hurry you’, most of which are still used today by current host Jeremy Paxman after it was revived on the BBC in 1994.

As well as his presenting duties, he also wrote a series of books - including the 1972 satirical novel, Mugatroyd’s Empire.

He also involved himself in politics - and was one of 200 public figures to sign a letter to the Guardian opposing Scottish independence in 2014.

In the same year the TV star inherited 14th century Surrey estate West Horsley Place from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, where Grange Park Opera built an opera house in the woods.

Sad news, original University Challenge host Bamber Gascoigne has died at 87 at his home in Richmond after a short illness, his family has said pic.twitter.com/YQxJKRBDjD — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) February 8, 2022

It seems that Bamber Gascoigne has passed away. His effortless erudition, making whole swathes of impenetrable knowledge seem cheerfully accessible, was totally inspiring to this kid of the 80s. Sadly we may never see his like on our screens again. — Paul Sinha (@paulsinha) February 8, 2022

Farewell Bamber Gascoigne. The OG host of #UniversityChallenge. He was host 1962-87 and set the tone for one of the best UK TV quiz shows. Scholarly, gentle and yet commanding, he joins the pantheon of great gameshow hosts. We shall miss you. RIP Bamberhttps://t.co/HaWjrvJOAB — Bobby Seagull (@Bobby_Seagull) February 8, 2022

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Christina.