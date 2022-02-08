Bamber Gascoigne, best known as the original host of University Challenge, has died at the age of 87.
His family confirmed he died at his home in Richmond on Tuesday after a short illness.
The broadcaster and author was the original presenter of the quiz show, hosting the programme from 1962 until the end of the initial run on ITV, which ended in 1987 after 25 years.
He became known for his firm yet polite questioning manner and coined many of the show’s famous catchphrases, including ‘your starter for ten’, ‘fingers on buzzers’ and ‘I’ll have to hurry you’, most of which are still used today by current host Jeremy Paxman after it was revived on the BBC in 1994.
As well as his presenting duties, he also wrote a series of books - including the 1972 satirical novel, Mugatroyd’s Empire.
He also involved himself in politics - and was one of 200 public figures to sign a letter to the Guardian opposing Scottish independence in 2014.
In the same year the TV star inherited 14th century Surrey estate West Horsley Place from his aunt, the Duchess of Roxburghe, where Grange Park Opera built an opera house in the woods.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Christina.