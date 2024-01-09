Barbra Streisand Reveals The 2 People She's Asked For Autographs In Her Lifetime

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Barbra Streisand has asked two people for autographs in her lifetime: former President John F. Kennedy and actor Cliff Robertson.

“I did it twice,” the iconic singer told Stephen Colbert in a segment for The Late Show that aired Monday.

“One was President Kennedy when I sang for him in 1963 backstage,” she said. “I felt terrible but I said it was for my mother, I told him, but it was really for me.”

″And he wrote it, and I put it into my gown here, and when I got home, it was gone. I lost it! But he did take a picture with me and so he signed it so that’s okay,” she added.

Streisand was invited to sing at the White House correspondents dinner in 1963. In her memoir, she also recounted asking Kennedy for his autograph even though she had specifically been instructed not to. “You’re a doll,” she said she told him when he agreed.

The other person, she told Colbert, was Robertson, who she saw walking on the street.

“I was so shy, and I thought well, what the hell,” she recalled.

Robertson, who died in 2011 aged 88, won an Oscar in 1968 for his role in the film Charly. He was also known for his portrayal of Kennedy in the 1963 movie PT 109.

