Barnsley FC Chief Praised For Writing Letter To Fan Who Tweeted About His Mental Health

Barnsley FC chief executive Gauthier Ganaye has been praised for reaching out to a fan who tweeted about his mental health.

On Tuesday, Chris Ryder shared a picture of a letter he received from Ganaye, alongside the caption “best club in the world”.

Ganaye opens the note by apologising to Ryder for sending a letter at random, and said: “I felt like I wanted to reach out to you and get in touch.

“I’ve noticed through social media that you’ve had a bit of a hard time recently, I’m not sure what it is but I hope everything improves for you as soon as possible,” he said.

“You’ve been a fan of the club for many years and always supported us, so we want you to know that if the favour needs returning and we need to support you, please do let us know,” he added.