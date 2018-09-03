BBC Presenter Rachael Bland Reveals She Has Just Days To Live In Heartbreaking Goodbye Tweet

BBC

BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Rachael Bland has revealed she has just days to live, in a farewell tweet to her followers. On 3 September, Bland, who has secondary breast cancer, tweeted: “In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal.” The 40-year-old thanked her listeners and followers for the support she has received, before ending the tweet with: “Au revoir my friends.” Bland presents the ‘You, Me & The Big C’ podcast, described as a candid look at cancer, alongside co-hosts Deborah James and Lauren Mahon. She confirmed they will continue the podcast without her.

In the words of the legendary Frank S - I’m afraid the time has come my friends. And suddenly. I’m told I’ve only got days. It’s very surreal. Thank you so much for all the support I’ve received. Debs and lozz will continue with the #youmebigc podcast. Au revoir my friends. 💋💋 pic.twitter.com/DhMurbqMJz — Rachael Bland (@Rachael_Hodges) September 3, 2018

In a separate post on Instagram, Rachael said she would do her best to read all of the messages sent to her. After seeing her co-host’s farewell post, Deborah tweeted: “No words right now - just heartbreak.” She later took to Instagram, writing: “I love you and I’m proud to call you a friend. Right now all I ask is that you go and do something that makes you feel alive. That reminds you how lucky you are to just wake up and breathe. Cancer you can go fuck yourself.” Meanwhile Lauren tweeted: “Could not be more grateful to have you in my life. So proud of you my fabulous friend. Love you more than words can say. We’ve got you bubba.” Rachael was diagnosed with breast cancer in November 2016. She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment, before having surgery at the start of 2018. However, in May she was informed the disease was incurable.