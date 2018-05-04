How to BBQ For Beginners: Cooking Over Coals Without Burning The Garden, The Food Or Yourself

British bank holidays aren’t renowned for blessing us with sunny weather, but if this week’s Met office forecast is anything to go by - dry with warm sunny spells - then we could be in for a treat. Which inevitably means in gardens and parks across Britain, people will be firing up the coals, grilling some sausages and dining al fresco. But if you’re a BBQ novice - or your “skills” require some urgent attention - then you might like to (re)acquaint yourself with some basic ground rules before setting fire to your lunch. The first ground rule: if you’re in the park, don’t put your BBQ directly on the grass – find some stones to make a bed for it. Whether you are using a piece of professional grilling kit, or just a disposable metal tray, these should help to reduce stress and increase deliciousness – and avoid food poisoning.

How To Fuel A BBQ The amount of charcoal you use will depend on the size of your grill (obviously if it’s a disposable one then it comes pre-packaged) but it’s often better to use less than you might imagine. According to US site the BBQ Guru: “We recommend using paraffin wax cubes, a chimney [a cylinder where you get your coals burning before transferring them to the BBQ] or a charcoal starter torch. To keep things as natural as possible, don’t use lighter fluid.” When Should I Light The BBQ? The golden rule of hosting a BBQ is to light the coals well in advance of guests arriving: don’t wait until you’ve got a garden full of hungry people waiting for burgers before getting started. This is because you can’t – as with an oven or a hob – put food onto the grill as it is heating up. Instead you need to go through a process of letting the coals glow red, and then acquire a light grey coating before applying the food to the grill. You shouldn’t be cooking over actual fire. There’s sound advice on JamieOliver.com: “You need to wait for the flames to die down – flame-grilled is a very misleading term! You want the coals white hot – by which I mean grey and glowing. That’s the hottest and evenest heat.” FYI there is likely to be some smoke in this initial stage.

