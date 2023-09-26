Film Legend Sophia Loren Is Recovering From Surgery Following A Fall At Her Home

Sophia Loren via Associated Press

Silver screen icon Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home, an agent for the 89-year-old Italian actor confirmed on Monday.

Agent Andrea Giusti said in an email that Loren fell in a bathroom on Sunday and the surgery was performed later that day. The operation “went very well and now we only need to wait,” Giusti said.

The Oscar winner broke both her hip and a thigh bone in the fall, the agent said.

It wasn’t made immediately clear when Loren would be discharged from the hospital.

Loren has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades. Earlier this month, she appeared as a guest of Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.

Sophia Loren on the front row of the Giorgio Armani One Night Only fashion show in Venice earlier this month Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

She celebrated her 89th birthday last week. Loren had been scheduled to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, this but her fall forced a cancellation of the event.