Ronnie Spector performing in 2014 Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Ronnie Spector, the rock and roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died at the age of 78.

The star died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family confirmed.

A statement said: “Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.

“Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.

“Her joyful sound, playful nature and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard or saw her.”

Ronnie on stage in 2016 Al Pereira via Getty Images

The Ronettes’ look and powerful voices — plus songwriting and producing help from Phil Spector — turned them into one of the premier acts of the girl-group era, touring England with the Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.

Ronnie, alongside her sister Estelle Bennett and cousin Nedra Talley, scored hits with pop masterpieces like Baby, I Love You, Walking In The Rain, I Can Hear Music and Be My Baby, which was co-written by Phil Spector, Jeff Barry and Ellie Greenwich.

“We weren’t afraid to be hot. That was our gimmick,” Ronnie commented in her memoir.

“When we saw The Shirelles walk on stage with their wide party dresses, we went in the opposite direction and squeezed our bodies into the tightest skirts we could find. Then we’d get out on stage and hike them up to show our legs even more.”

The Ronettes pictured in 1964 Charlie Gillett Collection via Getty Images

Ronnie, born Veronica Bennett, and her bandmates grew up in the Washington Heights area of Manhattan. They began singing and dancing in clubs as Ronnie and the Relatives, becoming noteworthy for their liberal use of eyeliner and mascara.

“The louder they applauded, the more mascara we put on the next time,” she wrote in her memoir.

“We didn’t have a hit record to grab their attention, so we had to make an impression with our style. None of it was planned out; we just took the look we were born with and extended it.”

The trio were signed to Phillies Records in 1963. After being signed, they sang back-up for other acts until Phil Spector had the group record their famous hits.

In 1964, they released their debut album Presenting the Fabulous Ronettes Featuring Veronica. Five of its 12 tracks had made it to the US Billboard charts.

After touring Germany in 1967, the Ronettes broke up. Phil Spector married Ronnie in 1968, after which she said he kept her locked in their Beverly Hills mansion.

In her 1990 autobiography Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts And Madness, Ronnie tells an unhappy story of abuse. The couple divorced in 1974. Phil Spector was sent to prison in 2009 for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson and died in 2020.

An icon of the 60s music scene, Ronnie’s influence was felt far and wide. Brian Wilson became obsessed with Be My Baby and Billy Joel wrote Say Goodbye To Hollywood in Spector’s honour. Amy Winehouse also frequently cited Ronnie as an idol.