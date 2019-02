LIFESTYLE

Beagle Adopts A Baby Possum After Losing Her Puppies

Molly the beagle has taken an abandoned marsupial under her care, or rather, onto her back. Molly’s owners say she was looking for something to care for after losing her litter of puppies. The nocturnal possum had been abandoned by its mother, and climbs down every evening to ride around on Molly’s back.