Ben Affleck is keeping it real about what he really thinks about longtime friend and collaborator Matt Damon.

During an interview on Thursday night with James Corden, Ben admitted that Matt is “a beautiful guy,” but added, “I would not suggest living with him.”

Ben and Matt lived together with Ben’s brother, Casey, in the early years of their showbiz careers and he found Matt’s cohabitation skills wanting.

“Matt’s never paid a bill to this day, that I know of,” Ben said. “We’re like, ‘Why are the lights not working?’, and that’s because the utility company needs money to continue to fund our electricity.”

Ben also needled Matt’s ability to “block things out” — such as “the idea that when you finish with something, it has to be washed or thrown away.”

Ben said he and his brother got so sick of “cleaning up” after Matt that they tried to force him to help with chores by purposely not cleaning their apartment for two weeks.

“We’re just gonna wait and see how long he will go before he actually gets up and goes, ‘God, I’m covered in garbage,’”Ben said.

However, their “strike” didn’t work as intended.

“Came home one day, me and him [Casey], Matt’s there in his shorts and his T-shirt playing the ’92 Sega hockey game in the middle of what was the living room, just surrounded by concentric circles of garbage,” he said. “Pizza boxes … I look down at this sushi thing that was a week and a half old, and there’s maggots.”

“And we were like, ‘We submit. We submit. You are too good. We cannot beat you,’” he added. “He just was like, ‘Hey, what’s going on, fellas?’”

Ben said living with Matt is why he respects Luciana Damon, the actor’s wife. “There’s a place for you in heaven,” Ben said.

Ben and Matt aren’t roommates any more, but they are still collaborators. Their latest film, Air, is in cinemas now.