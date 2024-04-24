Reform UK Chief Suggests Migrants Drowning In The Channel Should 'Suffer The Consequences'

Ben Habib: “I said that we could, as an idea, provide them with another dinghy into which to climb and then go back to France. And if they choose to scupper that dinghy, then yes, they have to suffer the consequences of their actions.”

Julia Hartley-Brewer: “Then you would leave them to drown?”

BH: “They cannot ... absolutely, they cannot be infantilised to the point that we become a hostage to fortune.”

JHB: “I have no doubt that’s a policy that would work quite well. However, that is not a policy that a civilised country should endorse.”

BH: “Why is that uncivilised, Julie?”

JHB: “Because we don’t leave people to drown. Because we’re civilised human beings. I don’t want these people here. I don’t think they should be infantilised either. But I would never, I wouldn’t leave someone to drown. No, I wouldn’t. And I don’t think there’s anyone in Border Force or the Royal navy who would do that.”