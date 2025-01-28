I'm A Mum Of Two – These 7 Baby Products Genuinely Changed My Life

I had absolutely no regrets purchasing this BabyBjorn bouncer – despite the higher price tag.

The BabyBjörn bouncer was one of those purchases I was quite nervous about because £200 is a hefty sum to drop on a baby bouncer, but a few of our friends had recommended it so we bit the bullet and got one.

I'm pleased to reveal it's been worth its weight in gold. It has enabled me to shower regularly, sit and eat dinner, and has survived endless poo explosions (we opted for the mesh fabric which washes easily and dries super quickly too!). It is incredibly sturdy and I've always felt my babies have been very safe when sitting in it. My second baby is now toddling so I love that I can simply turn the fabric around and use it as a chair for her – it can be used as a chair until your child weighs 29 lbs/13 kg. The bouncer also folds flat so you can easily take it with you on trips away or to your mate's house.

We used it so much that we ended up getting a little googly-eyed toy attachment which helped keep both babies entertained for short periods.