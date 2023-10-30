The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2023... So Far

We can hardly believe it’s that time of year again, but over the weekend, some of our favourite celebs flocked to swanky showbiz Halloween parties.

And, of course, how better to celebrate spooky season than by putting on a fancy dress costume?

From their favourite pop stars to film characters, here’s our selection of the best dressed celebs so far...

Adele as The Addams Family character Morticia Addams

Kourtney Kardashian recreating her sister Kim’s famous Met Gala look

Demi Lovato as Snow White

Demi Lovato is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party on October 28 Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Paris Hilton as her pal Britney Spears in her Toxic music video…

Paris Hilton is seen at the annual Casamigos Halloween party Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

… and also as Katy Perry

Paris Hilton is seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Justin and Hailey Bieber as Bamm-Bamm Rubble and Pebbles Flintstone from The Flintstones

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 28: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are seen arriving to Vas Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween Party on October 28, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Sandy and Danny from Grease

Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford attend their Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27 Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Their daughter Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Austin Butler dressed up as Andy Warhol and his muse, Edie Sedgwick

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party Michael Kovac via Getty Images

Chloe Bailey as Catwoman

Chloe Bailey at the New York Restoration Project's 27th Annual Halloween Gala "Once Upon a Hulaween: Scarytales & Deadtime Stories" held at Cipriani South Street on October 27 WWD via Getty Images

Her sister Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG as characters from John Singleton’s 1993 film, Poetic Justice

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as characters from Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 film, Kill Bill

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the Annual Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2023 in Los Angeles Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images

Ice Spice as Betty Boop

Ice Spice performs during iHeart Powerhouse 105.1 at Prudential Center on October 28 Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix dressed as a witch, while also paying homage to Cheryl on Ghost Hunting With Girls Aloud