The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2023... So Far

We can hardly believe it’s that time of year again, but over the weekend, some of our favourite celebs flocked to swanky showbiz Halloween parties.
And, of course, how better to celebrate spooky season than by putting on a fancy dress costume?
From their favourite pop stars to film characters, here’s our selection of the best dressed celebs so far...
Adele as The Addams Family character Morticia Addams
Kourtney Kardashian recreating her sister Kim’s famous Met Gala look
Demi Lovato as Snow White
Paris Hilton as her pal Britney Spears in her Toxic music video…
… and also as Katy Perry
Justin and Hailey Bieber as Bamm-Bamm Rubble and Pebbles Flintstone from The Flintstones
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as Sandy and Danny from Grease
Their daughter Kaia Gerber and boyfriend Austin Butler dressed up as Andy Warhol and his muse, Edie Sedgwick
Chloe Bailey as Catwoman
Her sister Halle Bailey and her boyfriend, DDG as characters from John Singleton’s 1993 film, Poetic Justice
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly as characters from Quentin Tarantino’s 2003 film, Kill Bill
Ice Spice as Betty Boop
Jade Thirlwall of Little Mix dressed as a witch, while also paying homage to Cheryl on Ghost Hunting With Girls Aloud
And finally, the Foo Fighters as characters from The Wizard of Oz characters