We're On Day 3856 Of January, But This Spring Collection Makes It All Worthwhile

Dickies

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Between the treacherous weather and the endless flu, January has been a pretty rough month so far.

So while I swore I’d try to save some cash, I reckon a bit of retail therapy this far into the month doesn’t count ― especially considering how many years long this January has been.

I love a winter sale, and I’ve been browsing through those like there’s no tomorrow. But for me, Dickies all-new spring release has been the best drop of 2025 so far.

The classic brand’s fresh stock places their iconic Hickory stripe on vintage uniform-style designs (no wonder I feel like half of them would suit Carmy from The Bear).

I’m obsessed with the washed denim twist on old-school workwear styles; I love the heritage-inspired embroidery and jacquard classic fits too.

Then, there are the softer, day-to-day looks to consider. I feared for my finances the second I laid eyes on their regular and striped Lewistown T-shirts.

As per, the brand has conjured up some gorgeous silhouettes that seem so effortless and worn-in, you can pretend their flattering fit is completely accidental.

If I had to pick, I’d say Dickies’ carpenter and painter jeans and their long-sleeve Lewiston would be my first orders from this “Chic? Nooo, I just came from my inexplicably stylish workplace” range.