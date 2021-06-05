The British strawberry season has officially arrived! And while the unseasonable weather may have delayed ripening, we’ve been promised juicier fruit as a result.

The season officially started on May 1 and lasts until the end of September, but a cooler winter and spring meant strawberries have flowered and ripened a little more gradually, industry body British Summer Fruits said. The slowed down process has resulted in “larger, juicier, but just as tasty British strawberries”.

Britons are buying more fresh strawberries than ever, too, apparently spending £772m on them over the last 12 months, a 10% rise on the year before.

So if you’re up for trying something new with the juicy fruit, we have two recipes for you – one easy (sorbet) and one a little harder (cheesecake). Enjoy!

Strawberry Sorbet

By Lucy Carr-Ellison and Jemima Jones, Wild by Tart

Wild By Tart Strawberry sorbet

Ingredients:

225g water

200g sugar

75g light corn syrup

455g fresh strawberries (over ripe strawberries are best)

60ml freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice

Champagne, to serve, optional

Method:

1. Combine the water and sugar in a medium-sized saucepan. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium heat, stirring to dissolve the sugar. Simmer for five minutes, without stirring. Remove the syrup from the heat, pour it into a bowl, and set in the refrigerator to cool.

2. Place the strawberries and citrus juice in a food processor, and purée until completely smooth.

3. Press the purée through a fine-mesh strainer to remove the seeds.

4. Combine the seedless purée with the corn syrup and sugar syrup. Chill for one hour, or until refrigerator-cold.

5. Make the sorbet according to the manufacturer’s directions for your ice cream maker. The finished sorbet will be fairly soft so put in the freezer for a couple of hours to firm up, if desired

6. Serve with champagne for the ultimate treat.

Strawberries and cream cheesecake

By Bettina Campolucci Bordi

Bettina Campolucci Bordi Strawberry cheesecake

Ingredients:

For the base:

135g desiccated (shredded) coconut

125g almond flour

60ml coconut oil

pinch of salt

For the filling:

500g strawberries

1 vanilla pod (bean), chopped

70g cashew nuts, soaked for at least 2 hours in cold water, or in hot water for 15 minutes

60ml coconut oil

For the topping:

100g strawberries, halved

3 sprigs of thyme

Orange segments, optional

Edible flowers, optional

Method:

1. Line a 900g (2 lb) loaf tin with cling film so that the cake can easily be removed from the tin.

2. Start by making the base for the cake by adding all the base ingredients to a blender and blitzing until you get a slightly sticky consistency.

3. Add the mixture and gently press down to get an even layer, just as you would with a traditional cheesecake base.

4. For the filling, place all of these ingredients into a high-speed blender and blitz until everything is fully incorporated and you have a beautiful pink, even colour.

5. Pour the mixture into the lined tin and place in the fridge for two to three hours to set.