Here's The Suitcase Brand Airline Staff Actually Use, And It's On Sale Right Now

I am officially done with my current suitcase, which has split at the seams, sagged in the middle, and generally looks troubled.
It’s a shame. I bought it a couple of years ago and haven’t used it much ― but given how many suitcase brands there are, I don’t blame myself too much for falling for the misplaced hype.
After all, ad after ad after endless ad assails anyone looking for new luggage. It’s a usually-pricey, one-off purchase that, like mattresses, has pretty opaque materials and manufacturing processes customers don’t know how to navigate.
It’s like phones, too. I get bogged down in stats and figures I don’t understand and never care about ― so now, my demands are simpler. What will last? What’s roomy? What looks good? What, crucially, do the pros use?
Thankfully, there’s a simple answer to all the above: Travelpro, which currently has up to 50% off a range of products in the lead-up to Black Friday.
“78,000 aviation professionals trust Travelpro,” the company says; as a result, their products travel more than 234 million kilometres daily.
That makes sense, seeing as the company was created by a pilot. He must have known how important it was for a suitcase to glide smoothly and quietly, despite taking a not-insignificant battering.
Indeed their patented PrecisionGlide™ wheel system has been put to the test by crew members worldwide.
A look at something like Travelpro’s carry-on Platinum® Elite Slim Carry-On Expandable Softside Spinner makes the brand’s top-of-class status plain as day.
It’s got an external USB port with a portable charger pocket built into its 55cm-high body; its insides are TARDIS-like in their expandability.
It also boasts a removable wet pocket for soggy, or sweaty, items you don’t want to touch the rest of your luggage (finally, a hand luggage home for my dirty socks).
The lining, which is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles, has room for your laptop, and its smooth-as-butter extendable handle is contoured for an easy grip.
Of course, the company’s offerings extend way beyond its lauded carry-on line.
You can get hard-sided or soft-sided suitcases, and if you’re not sure which one’s right for you, the site offers some handy advice.
They offer travel, business, and laptop bags too.
Personally, I’ve got my beady eye on their Maxlite® 5 Rolling Underseat Carry-On, which (predictably) fits under-seat and offers a genius hanging garment bag.
There are travel accessories like toiletry bags and packing cubes galore too.
That’s not all ― right now, Travelpro is offering 30% off a range of products, and promises free shipping for orders over £100 as well.
As Black Friday approaches, a selection of customer favourites ― like this 78cm-high Maxlite® Air Large Check-in Expandable Hardside Spinner ― are a whopping 50% off too.
So there you have it ― a one-of-a-kind, extra-durable brand whose offerings were created by a pilot.
All their suitcases are known for their smooth, silent roll, smart design, and thought-of-everything-level detail by the people who need good luggage most; the pros.
And right now, their ridiculously highly-rated products are up to half off.
Respectfully, what are you still doing here?