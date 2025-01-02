The 1 Tea The NHS Recommends If You Can't Stop Farting

Drew Jemmet via Unsplash

As the festivities end and we reluctantly trudge back into our everyday lives, you might be left feeling a little gassier than usual.

If that’s the case, you likely don’t need to be worried ― though the NHS says you should see a GP if gas is affecting your everyday life, they add that most cases are benign (and can even be a sign your healthy New Year’s meals are brimming with fibre).

Eating smaller meals more often, exercising, and chewing slowly can all help, the health service adds.

And apparently, so can a common herbal tea.

What’s the best tea for gas?

You may have heard of drinking peppermint tea after eating to soothe your stomach.

That may not just be a folk tale ― the data on peppermint is pretty promising, and the NHS recommends drinking some if you’re facing a gassy evening.

Animal studies have found that peppermint helps to relax their digestive systems, which may reduce digestive ailments like gas, bloating, and indigestion.

Human studies usually involve peppermint oil tablets rather than peppermint tea, partly because it’s easier to provide an even dose of this among participants.

A study involving 72 people with IBS found that peppermint capsules helped to reduce symptoms by 40%.

But peppermint oil capsules aren’t meant for people with acid reflux, liver conditions or gallstones, or are pregnant, and should ideally only be consumed after getting a prescription ― if you haven’t been given one, you shouldn’t take the capsules for more than two weeks.

So peppermint tea, which is suitable for most people, does not require a prescription and can be quickly made at home, is your best bet if you’re struggling with terrible toots.

What else can I do to relieve gas?

Per the NHS, you should try to avoid large meals, swallowing air, and staying inactive.

They further advise you:

do not chew gum, smoke, or suck pen tops or hard sweets (to avoid swallowing air)

do not wear loose-fitting dentures

do not eat too many foods that are difficult to digest and make you fart

do not drink too much beer, wine or fruit juice while suffering from excess gas.

If gas interferes with your daily life, comes along with blood in your stool that lasts three weeks or more, or is accompanied by recurring or persistent stomach ache, bloating, diarrhoea, constipation, or unintentional weight loss, see your GP.