People Are Realising The Best Way To Reheat Pizza, And It's Not In The Oven

If you’re anything like as depraved as I am, you’ll love a cold, slightly congealed slice of fridge pizza.



But if, by dint of a better nature and more sophisticated palate, you want to return your cold ’za to its former warm glory, your options can feel limited.



Microwaving makes the crust soggy. Warming up the oven takes its sweet time and can, in my experience, dry the slice out.



So it’s a good thing TikToker and cooking enthusiast @dommelier posted an easier, faster hack that commenters swear by ― using a hob.



So, how should we be heating up our pizza, then?

You’ll need a pan with a lid, the creator advises.



Firstly, heat the pan up for a “gooey top and crispy bottom.”



Then, place your slice into a hot pan ― don’t crowd or stack them as this will make them soggy. “No oil necessary,” the TikToker explained.



“Have the bottom cook for maybe, 30 seconds to a minute” – before adding a couple of splashes of water to the side of the pan ― not directly touching the slice, of course.



Then, place the lid on top and allow it to steam for “maybe three or four minutes ― until the top’s nice and gooey.”



Cookware company Staub also recommends this method, as does Chris Ancona, former head pizzaiolo for Roberta’s. Today even tested a few methods of reheating cold pizza and found that this option came out on top.

Commenters had thoughts