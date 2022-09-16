Can't Stop Snacking? This Might Be The Answer

lynnebeclu via Getty Images

Loading up on a massive breakfast could be the key to keeping the raging munchies at bay over the course of the day, according to a new study.

In a randomised trial, 30 healthy obese people underwent two four-week calorie-restricted weight loss diets.

Initially they were given a morning loaded diet, where they’d consume 45% of their daily calories for breakfast, 35% for lunch and 20% for dinner.

Then they did the reverse: consuming 20% of their daily calorie intake for breakfast, 35% at lunch and 45% at dinner.

The study found there wasn’t much of a difference in weight loss between when they ate a morning-loaded and evening-loaded diet.

But, interestingly, they did find those with a morning-loaded diet – aka the “big breakfast” group – reported feeling significantly less hungry throughout the day, meaning they were less likely to snack.

Some of the breakfasts they were given included yoghurts, eggs, sausages, mushrooms and smoothies, the BBC reported.

Lead author Professor Alexandra Johnstone, from the University of Aberdeen, told the publication: “The studies suggest, for appetite control, the big breakfast was a winner.

“If you can start your day with a healthy big breakfast, you are more likely to maintain physical activity levels and maintain that control over appetite for the remainder of the day.”

Previous animal studies have suggested time of eating can prevent weight gain.

Studies in humans have also found morning-loaded eating can promote weight loss instead of evening-loaded eating.

One study of 93 overweight women found those who consumed most of the calories in the morning relative to the evening, over a period of 12 weeks, lost an additional 5.1 kg weight overall.

Similarly, another study reported that early eaters lost more weight than late eaters over a 20-week period.

Those behind the latest research suggested these studies were “substantially longer in duration” compared to their trial, which lasted four weeks, so that may account for the weight loss.

The researchers wrote in the journal Cell Metabolism: “A larger meal in the morning could help increase the content remaining in the gut and duration of emptying, therefore reducing the likelihood of overeating later in the day,”