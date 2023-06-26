It was Black culture’s time to shine and thrive at the 2023 BET Awards, which took place Sunday, June 25, at the the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.
Hip-hop was at the centre of the award show as the network honoured the 50th anniversary of the genre with a night of tributes and performances. Artists received their flowers throughout the night, with Drake and GloRilla leading with the most nominations of the night.
Cardi B, Beyoncé and SZA also had a few nominations, while newcomers Coco Jones, Ice Spice and FLO got some shine in several categories.
Here’s the full list of nominees and winners.
Album of the Year
“Anyways, Life’s Great” - GloRilla
“Breezy” - Chris Brown
“God Did” - DJ Khaled
“Her Loss” - Drake and 21 Savage
“Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers” - Kendrick Lamar
Winner (tie): “Renaissance” - Beyoncé
Winner (tie): “SOS” - SZA
Best New Artist
Winner: Coco Jones
Ambré
Doechii
FLO
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Lola Brooke
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Lizzo
Winner: SZA
Tems
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Winner (tie): Chris Brown
Drake
The Weeknd
Winner (tie): Usher
Best Group
City Girls
Winner: Drake and 21 Savage
DVSN
FLO
Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin
Quavo & Takeoff
Wanmor
Best Collaboration
“Big Energy (Remix)” - Latto and Mariah Carey feat. DJ Khaled
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress and Ice Spice
“Call Me Every Day” - Chris Brown feat. Wizkid
“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” - King Combs feat. Kodak Black
“Creepin’” - Metro Boomin, The Weeknd and 21 Savage
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” - Hitkidd and GloRilla
“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla and Cardi B
Winner: “Wait For U” - Future feat. Drake and Tems
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Winner: Latto
Cardi B
Coi Leray
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
21 Savage
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Winner: Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Video of the Year
“We (Warm Embrace)” - Chris Brown
“2 Million Up” - Peezy, Jeezy and Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Bad Habit” - Steve Lacy
“First Class” - Harlow
Winner: “Kill Bill” - SZA
“Tomorrow 2” - GloRilla and Cardi B
Video Director of the Year
Winner: Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor
A$AP Rocky for AWGE
Benny Boom
Burna Boy
Cole Bennett
Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar
Director X
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Winner: “Bless Me” - Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
“Finished (Live)” - Tamela Mann
“I’ve Got Joy” - CeCe Winans
“Kingdom” - Maverick City Music and Kirk Franklin feat. Naomi Raine and Chandler Moore
“New” - Tye Tribbett
“One Moment From Glory” - Yolanda Adams
“The Better Benediction (Pt.2)” - PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard and Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Viewer’s Choice Award
Winner: “Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“First Class” - Jack Harlow
“Jimmy Cooks” - Drake feat 21 Savage
“Kill Bill” - SZA
“Last Last” - Burna Boy
“Super Freaky Girl” - Nicki Minaj
“Wait For U” - Future feat. Drake and Tems
Best International Act
Winner: Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Ayra Starr (Nigeria)
Central Cee (UK)
Ella Mai (UK)
Ko (South Africa)
L7nnon (Brazil)
Stormzy (UK)
Tiakola (France)
Uncle Waffles (Swaziland)
Viewer’s Choice: Best New International Act
Asake (Nigeria)
Camidoh (Ghana)
Flo (UK)
Libianca (Cameroon)
Maureen (France)
MC Ryan SP (Brazil)
Pabi Cooper (South Africa)
Raye (UK)
Werenoi (France)
BET Her
Winner: “Break My Soul” - Beyoncé
“About Damn Time” - Lizzo
“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2” - Pinkpantheress and Ice Spice
“Her” - Megan Thee Stallion
“Lift Me Up” - “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson
“Players,” Coi Leray “Special,” Lizzo
Best Movie
Winner: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Creed 3”
“Emancipation”
“Nope”
“The Woman King”
“Till”
“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody”
Best Actor
Amin Joseph
Brian Tyree Henry
Winner: Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.
Donald Glover
Michael B. Jordan
Best Actress
Winner: Angela Bassett
Coco Jones
Janelle James
Janelle Monáe
Keke Palmer
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Youngstars Award
Akira Akbar
Alaya High
Demi Singleton
Genesis Denise
Winner: Marsai Martin
Thaddeus J. Mixson
Young Dylan
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Alexis Morris
Allyson Felix
Winner: Angel Reese
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Sha’carri Richardson
Sportsman of the Year Award
Aaron Judge
Bubba Wallace
Gervonta Davis
Winner: Jalen Hurts
Lebron James
Patrick Mahomes
Stephen Curry