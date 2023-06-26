“Culture’s biggest night” is back, as the 2023 BET Awards take place Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. It’s unclear whether the lack of a host at this year’s award show was planned from the start or is due to the ongoing writers strike. Either way, the show will be paying homage to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and the artists who have brought the genre and culture to prominence.

The award show is set to feature performances from Bel-Air star Coco Jones, Memphis rapper GloRilla, the ever-so Persuasive singer Doechii and others. Honoring the late Tina Turner, Patti LaBelle will be performing a tribute to the queen of rock ’n’ roll. Later in the evening, audiences can expect a star-studded “hip-hop party,” with performers such as 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, E-40, Fat Joe, Ja Rule, MC Lyte, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, Trina and more.

Advertisement

Canadian rapper Drake leads the night with the most nominations, with seven total, and GloRilla trails closely behind with six nods. Lizzo and 21 Savage earned five nominations each, with Beyoncé, Burna Boy and Ice Spice following with four.

An annual celebration of Black talent in Hollywood and beyond, the BET Awards is a reflection of “an abundance of creative expression and Black excellence across music, television, film and sports.” That creativity and eccentricity was certainly felt on the red carpet, with each celebrity showcasing their personal, unique style.

Check out the best looks from the evening:

Lola Brooke

Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Summer Walker and Lil Meech

MICHAEL TRAN via Getty Images

Advertisement

Victoria Monét

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Camidoh

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd

Michael Buckner via Getty Images

FLO

Bennett Raglin via Getty Images

Latto

Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Advertisement

Coco Jones

Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Armani White

Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Brandon T. Jackson

Leon Bennett via Getty Images

PinkPantheress

Leon Bennett via Getty Images

Muni Long

Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Advertisement

JT of City Girls

Frazer Harrison via Getty Images