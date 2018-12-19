The woman who died whilst leaning out of a train window earlier this month was hit by a tree or branch, the inquest into her death has heard.

Avon Coroner’s Court was told Bethan Roper suffered “unsurvivable injuries” on the Bristol Temple Meads-bound service on 1 December.

The 28-year-old was returning to her home in South Wales after spending the day at Bath’s Christmas Market with friends when she suffered the fatal blow to her head near Keynsham.

Roper, from Penarth, South Wales, was working for the Welsh Refugee Council at the time of her death, having graduated from Cardiff Metropolitan University in 2013.

The charity, a sister organisation to the UK-wide Refugee Council, works to help asylum seekers and refugees in Wales, according to the Press Association.

She was also a campaigner and chairman of Young Socialists Cardiff, and gave a speech in Cardiff earlier this year arguing asylum seekers’ rights to work and receive education were being ignored by the UK government.

Roper’s father, Adrian, last week paid tribute to her, saying: “She was beautiful in every way.

“Our pain couldn’t be sharper or more justified, but I know that her goodness and fullness of spirit will live on in our hearts and actions.”