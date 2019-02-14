NEWS

Bethnal Green Teen Who Fled To Syria Wants To Come Home

Shamima Begum was only 15-years-old when she left her home in London without her family’s knowledge, and fled with two friends to join the Islamic State in Syria. Four years later, Begum is hoping to return to the UK to raise her baby, due imminently. Begum is not the only British national to have travelled to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State group. The UK government must now decide how to handle the re-integration of these people, if they are even allowed back in the country.