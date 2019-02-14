NEWS

Bethnal Green Teen Who Fled To Syria Wants To Come Home

Shamima Begum was only 15-years-old when she left her home in London without her family’s knowledge, and fled with two friends to join the Islamic State in Syria. Four years later, Begum is hoping to return to the UK to raise her baby, due imminently. Begum is not the only British national to have travelled to Syria and Iraq to join the Islamic State group. The UK government must now decide how to handle the re-integration of these people, if they are even allowed back in the country.

More Videos

HuffPost UK Show Some Love To Quirky Valentine’s
HuffPost UK Show Some Love To Quirky Valentine’s
Protesters Wear Blindfolds Ahead Of Brexit Vote
Protesters Wear Blindfolds Ahead Of Brexit Vote
Prince Harry Crawls Into An Igloo In Norway
Prince Harry Crawls Into An Igloo In Norway
The Blue Brexit Monster Is Here To Soothe Nervous...
The Blue Brexit Monster Is Here To Soothe Nervous...
Nasa Declares End To Mars Opportunity Rover
Nasa Declares End To Mars Opportunity Rover

Conversations