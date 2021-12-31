Betty White, Legendary Golden Girls Star, Has Died At The Age Of 99

Betty White Amanda Edwards via Getty Images

Golden Girls actor Betty White has died at the age of 99.

The star, whose acting career spanned more than nine decades, was just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.

Advertisement

Her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to People: “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever.

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”

Advertisement

In a final tweet sent on Tuesday, the star said she couldn’t believe her 100th birthday was coming up.

My 100th birthday… I cannot believe it is coming up, and People Magazine is celebrating with me! The new issue of @people is available on newsstands nationwide tomorrow. https://t.co/kTQnsbMDGK — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) December 28, 2021

Born in Illinois on 17 January 1922, Betty’s career kicked off in LA in the 1930s when she became a radio star.

Advertisement

She made the move into TV where she became a regular face on the American game show circuit, so much so that she was known as “the first lady of game show”.

She became the first woman to receive the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host in 1983.

She went on to appear in hit US sitcoms including Hot In Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Betty White Show and Life With Elizabeth.

But it was her role as Rose Nylund in the 80s sitcom The Golden Girls that she is most loved and remembered for.

Advertisement

The Golden Girls cast. ABC Photo Archives via Getty Images

Starring alongside Beatrice Arthur, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty, the four women’s characters revolved around three widows and one divorcée who shared a house in Miami, Florida.

The sitcom was a hit with viewers and critics alike and Betty won five Primetime Emmy Awards out of 21 nominations, and a handful of other top accolades.

“I just make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun. It’s that simple.”

Betty was named the female entertainer with the longest television career by Guinness World Records, having started out in 1939.

Explaining in 2011 how she kept up her frantic pace even as an octogenarian, she explained that she only needed four hours of sleep each night.

And when asked how she had managed to be universally loved during her decades-spanning career, she summed up with a dimpled smile: “I just make it my business to get along with people so I can have fun. It’s that simple.”

Stars from the entertainment world have paid tribute since the news of Betty’s death was announced...

So sad to hear about Betty White passing. I loved watching her characters that brought so much joy. Thank you, Betty, for making us all laugh! https://t.co/iOkmHLrW21 — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White! Man did I think you would live forever. You blew a huge hole in this world that will inspire generations. Rest in glorious peace….you’ve earned your wings ❤️❤️❤https://t.co/7wpeLHgySy — Viola Davis (@violadavis) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life.



I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White.



Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

In 1974, I was an obscure opening act for Linda Ronstadt at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Passing through the lobby before the show, I saw Betty White and her husband Allen Ludden waiting in line. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!! ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️ — Andy Cohen (@Andy) December 31, 2021