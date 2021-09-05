Celebrities are singing their excitement for Beyoncé in honor of the Queen Bey’s milestone birthday. Beyoncé, who turned 40 on Saturday, received a lot of love from fellow stars and fans on social media, with many referring to the big day as #BeyDay﻿. Jennifer Hudson, who starred alongside Beyoncé in the 2006 movie musical Dreamgirls, tweeted sweet birthday wishes to the chart-topping singer. “Dreamgirls will never leave you!” she wrote. “Happy birthday to my forever Dreamgirl and Virgo sister @Beyonce! I love u!”

Dreamgirls will never leave you! Happy birthday to my forever Dreamgirl and Virgo sister @Beyonce ! I love u! pic.twitter.com/U1M1i7zX78 — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 4, 2021

Missy Elliott also shared her pride in Beyoncé. “Happy Birthday sis I am PROUD of your growth” she wrote, adding that her “success is DESERVING.”

.@Beyoncé 👑🐝 Happy Birthday sis I am PROUD of your growth… You always been a HARDWORKER from day 1 since I’ve known you over 20 yrs so your success is DESERVING🙌🏾May your 40th BDAY be a blast!TURN ALL DA WAY DF UP on 200🔥😂🥂🎉🎊🎈🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/0yvJhuLbjV — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) September 4, 2021

Though it’s difficult to encapsulate Beyoncé’s overall achievements and contributions to music and entertainment succinctly, her official website shared an extensive collage with photos representing some of the singer’s most iconic moments over the last four decades. During an interview with Harper’s Bazaar last month, Beyoncé shared that she hopes her 40s will be “fun and full of freedom.” “I want to feel the same freedom I feel on stage every day of my life,” she said. “I want to explore aspects of myself I haven’t had time to discover and to enjoy my husband and my children. I want to travel without working. I want this next decade to be about celebration, joy, and giving and receiving love. I want to give all the love I have to the people who love me back.” Stars continued to honour Beyoncé with tributes and sweet notes on Twitter over the course of the day:

there are so many things to say about Beyonce that most times i’m actually just speechless. happy birthday to the actual GOAT 😩😩😩😩 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 4, 2021

Happy birthday to this force of nature, this HUGE heart, talent, visionary.......Beyoncé!!!! Another trip around the sun 🐝❤👑 pic.twitter.com/ktnZibMEA8 — Viola Davis (@violadavis) September 4, 2021

Happy birthday @Beyonce — ima keep posting this pic until we take a real one together 🥺 pic.twitter.com/ilrPf6LE4J — ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE (@lizzo) September 4, 2021

HAPPY BEYONCE DAY! — Scottie. (@ScottieBeam) September 4, 2021