Beyonce Broke Down The Doors For Black Women Musicians Of All Hues At Coachella

The common misconception is the BeyHive are collectively insane. The media would have you believe our support is disproportionate considering the object of our affection is a performer. On Saturday April 14th 2018 at approximately 11:18pm PDT Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter delivered unto us evidence further justifying the depths of our fandom. The first black woman and only the third woman in the festival’s 19-year-history, Beyoncé took to Coachella’s main stage for a two hour tour de force banging out hit after hit after hit. I don’t know about you, but she’s left my scalp tender having snatched my edges clean from their roots.

Beyoncé was supposed to perform at Coachella last year, but the birth of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, scuppered those plans. Not one to disappoint, the opening strike of the marching band leader’s drum announced King Bey was going to make up for her 2017 absence and simultaneously pay homage to Historically Black University Halftime Shows.

You see, Britain doesn’t have historically black universities the way America does so my only access to the world of marching bands and step teams were the films ‘School Daze’, ‘Drumline’ and ‘Stomp The Yard’, all films where men were the protagonists and women merely existed to progress the men’s narratives. More recently the 2017 documentary ‘Step’, shone a light on the lives of the black girls in the world of step in Baltimore. Beyoncé creating a space and centring black women and the unambiguous blackness of step culture at what has traditionally been an almost exclusively very white, very male festival is a bold political statement.

Bold political statements aren’t new or simply gimmicks to Beyoncé, her core band is made up of all woman and has been for nearly a decade now because when you’re truly committed to equality representation you just make lasting changes. It was staggering to witness the staggering numbers of dancers and musicians: whole string, horn and drum sections, employed by Beyoncé and her company Parkwood Entertainment to pull of this feat. A job creator if I ever saw one.