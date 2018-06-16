Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster during their first show in London on Friday night.
The couple are currently on their ‘On The Run II’ world jaunt, which arrived in the capital just one day after the anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, which took the lives of 72 people in June 2017.
Introducing their final song, a cover of Jay-Z’s ‘Forever Young’, Beyoncé told the crowd: “I’d like to dedicate this song to the families and friends of the victims of the Grenfell fire. God bless you.”
Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z wore green Grenfell tribute pins along with their usual stage attire, as the crowd sang along and lit up their phones in time with the emotional ballad.
On the day of the anniversary, a memorial service was held near the site of Grenfell Tower, where British musicians Adele and Stormzy were seen in attendance.
Both stars have been vocal about Grenfell ever since the disaster, with Adele having arrived at the scene shortly after the fire to help those in need, later paying a visit to the firefighters who spent the week working in the aftermath of the tragedy.
Stormzy, meanwhile, has repeatedly used his platform to voice his discontent with the way the government handled the disaster, most notably during his set at Glastonbury festival and his closing performance at this year’s Brit Awards.
Delivering a freestyle rap, he was heard declaring: “Yo, Theresa May, where’s that money for Grenfell? You thought we just forgot about Grenfell?
“You’re criminals, and you’ve got the cheek to call us savages, you should do some jail-time, you should pay some damages, you should burn your house down and see if you can manage this.”
The UK leg of Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s ‘On The Run II’ tour will conclude at London Stadium tonight, before hitting venues in other European cities, and making its way to North America next month.