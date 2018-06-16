Beyoncé and Jay-Z paid tribute to those affected by the Grenfell Tower disaster during their first show in London on Friday night.

The couple are currently on their ‘On The Run II’ world jaunt, which arrived in the capital just one day after the anniversary of the Grenfell tragedy, which took the lives of 72 people in June 2017.

Introducing their final song, a cover of Jay-Z’s ‘Forever Young’, Beyoncé told the crowd: “I’d like to dedicate this song to the families and friends of the victims of the Grenfell fire. God bless you.”

Both Beyoncé and Jay-Z wore green Grenfell tribute pins along with their usual stage attire, as the crowd sang along and lit up their phones in time with the emotional ballad.