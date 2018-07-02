You’d be forgiven for thinking Beyoncé might be past the point of on-stage issues but over the weekend, it became apparent that this is not the case.
The ‘Formation’ singer and her husband Jay-Z are currently midway through their ‘On The Run II’ tour and the elaborate concerts including plenty of dancers, over 40 songs and a gigantic “flying stage” that soars over the audience.
Sadly, the flying stage was not entirely cooperative at the couple’s Warsaw gig on Saturday night and midway through Bey’s rendition of ‘Perfect’, it stopped moving.
So... what do you do when you’re Beyoncé, stranded on a stage as the tour credits – yes, the tour has credits like a film does – start rolling? Climb down a ladder, of course.
After the concert, footage of the megastar negotiating the ladder while wearing thigh-high, heeled boots was soon posted on Twitter.
The ‘OTRII’ tour consists of 48 dates and so far, the couple have impressed fans, including new costumes and different tracks at each of the dates.
After their second night at the London Stadium, Beyoncé and Jay-Z dropped their hotly-anticipated joint album, ‘Everything Is Love’ which featured the single ‘Apeshit’ complete with music video filmed at the Louvre.