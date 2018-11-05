Davina McCall has posted a video message to ‘Big Brother’ hosts Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal, ahead of the show’s final broadcast on Monday night. During the reality show’s 11-year run on Channel 4, Davina served as the show’s main host, and became synonymous with the show thanks to her eviction night coverage. After stepping down as presenter when it made the move to Channel 5 in 2011, the show was briefly taken over by Brian Dowling, until Emma took over the main show, and Rylan began presenting spin-off show ‘Bit On The Side’.

Tweeting a message addressed to both of them, as well as the show’s creative director, Davina said: “I’m up in Manchester working on The £100K Drop and so I can’t be with you guys tonight... I really wanted to come by and say hello. “But I just wanted to say good luck Emma, you are amazing and brilliant. Good luck Rylan, I know it’s going to be very emotional. I hope you’re going to have a great night. “Good luck to all the crew who work so hard on the show, I know it’s going to be hard tonight but I’m sending you all so much love.”

Karwai Tang via Getty Images ﻿Rylan Clark-Neal and Emma Willis

Earlier in the day, Rylan - who won ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ in 2013, before becoming one of the show’s presenters - admitted he was struggling with the thought that Monday would be his last show, tweeting: “I can’t say goodbye. I just can’t.”

I can’t say goodbye. I just can’t — Rylan Clark-Neal (@Rylan) November 5, 2018