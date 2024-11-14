ITV Announces Decision About Big Brother's Fate Amid Speculation About Show's Future

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best Sofi Adams/Shutterstock for Big Brother

Big Brother will return for a third season on ITV next year, it’s been confirmed.

The long-running reality show was rebooted after a five-year absence in 2023, with the second winner of Big Brother’s new era set to be crowned on Friday night.

However, on Thursday evening, it was confirmed that Big Brother will be back on our screens in 2025 – in time to commemorate 25 years since the show first aired on Channel 4.

A new season of Celebrity Big Brother will also air on ITV1 in the spring.

The cast of Big Brother 2024 ITV/Ian Hippolyte/Shutterstock

“Big Brother programming has firmly established itself across ITV’s platforms and become a favourite with our viewers,” the broadcaster’s director of reality commissioning and acquisitions enthused.

“Together, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother have grown audiences on ITV1 and ITV2 and amassed almost 100 million streams on ITVX.

“We’re therefore very excited to be able to throw open the House doors once again for another series of both Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother in 2025 which are sure to promise more unmissable entertaining and captivating moments.”

The UK version of Big Brother ran for 11 series on Channel 4, with an additional eight series also airing during its Channel 5 era.

Davina McCall served as its original host, with Brian Dowling and Emma Willis each presenting Big Brother for a stint on Channel 5.

The show is now fronted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, who also co-host the nightly companion show Big Brother: Late & Live on ITV2