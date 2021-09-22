Bill Gates Gets Really Awkward When Asked About His Ties To Jeffrey Epstein

Bill Gates appeared flustered and evasive on Tuesday when pressed about his relationship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Microsoft founder was asked about his ties to the deceased financier during a wide-ranging interview on American network PBS with Judy Woodruff.

“You had a number of meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, who – when you met him 10 years ago – he was convicted of soliciting prostitution from minors. What did you know about him when you were meeting with him, as you’ve said yourself, in the hopes of raising money?” Woodruff asked.

“Uh, you know, I had dinner with him. I regret doing that,” Gates answered. “He had relationships with people he said, you know, would give to global health, which is an interest I have. Not nearly enough philanthropy goes in that direction.”

“Those meetings were a mistake,” he added. “They didn’t result in what he purported, and I cut them off. You know, that goes back a long time ago now. There’s – you know, so there’s nothing new on that.”