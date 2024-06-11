We Can't Stop Watching This Video Of Billie Eilish Trying To Wrap Her Head Around The Idea Of A Chip Butty

Billie Eilish performing during a Hit Me Hard And Soft album release party Arturo Holmes via Getty Images

In case you haven’t noticed, Billie Eilish is going heavy on the promo trail for her new album Hit Me Hard And Soft.

After topping the UK chart with her latest release last month, Billie has recently sat down with a host of British shows to help spread the word about her new album far and wide.

This is what brought her to Capital’s door, where she and breakfast show host Jordan North wasted no time in getting into their favourite British slang and customs.

Jordan began by teaching the Bad Guy singer the joys of the term “gobshite”, before moving on to the majesty that is a chip butty.

Unfortunately for him, his Northern tones left Billie struggling to get to grips with exactly what he was talking about, as you can see for yourself in the clip below:

Billie Eilish shocked at British insults!



a top tier british lesson for @billieeilish 🫡 chip buttys all round pls! pic.twitter.com/4yZdXAzNGe — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) June 10, 2024

Since it was uploaded yesterday, we’ve replayed the video of Billie trying to wrap her head around the idea (and pronunciation) of a chip butty at least a dozen times – and clearly we’re not the only ones, as it’s already racked up 1.3 million views on X.

It’s also sparked a wide range of reactions, from the delighted to the truly baffled:

poor girl felt like she was talking to an alien pic.twitter.com/boHTkdR7ci — clarisse 𓆩♡𓆪 (@bilslonely) June 10, 2024

Her during this convo pic.twitter.com/57XDRbSgBu — J E S S (@JessEnvy) June 11, 2024

Just keep stirring the spoon in the tea and act calm 😆 — Lauren Cooks (@ldb1983) June 10, 2024

BILLIES REACTION TO EVERYTHING THIS GUY SAYS IS JUST BRILLIANT HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA — mon🧸 (@bils_burrito) June 10, 2024

The repeated ‘HUh!?’ 😭 — i’m baby (@mattycaykes) June 10, 2024

As a northerner I am laughing at this a lot https://t.co/p60q6jJh6N — Kels 💙🐝 (@kels80) June 10, 2024

me the whole time i was in england https://t.co/Hk7cZXVm5L — 𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔯𝔞 ☁️✮⋆˙ (@imichaelswife) June 10, 2024

I AM LAUGHING SO HARD why is her reactions like that😭😭 https://t.co/mnZsBAr0kI — zay (@lomlbillieilish) June 10, 2024

somebody pass this girl a chip butty ASAP https://t.co/rFlz2SU8tu — ⭐️maks (@inkypearlrry) June 10, 2024

chip butty bangs tho i want one rn https://t.co/rwpjUnUtSE — ash :) (@hiimynameisash) June 11, 2024

Billie took an unusual approach with Hit Me Hard And Soft, by choosing not to release any singles or music videos in the lead-up to the album.

It’s a risk that has certainly paid off, with much-discussed album cut Lunch peaking at number two in the UK, while another track, Birds Of A Feather, is currently at five.