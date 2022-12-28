Carrie Fisher’s Daughter Billie Lourd Shares Poignant Message About Grief On Anniversary Of Mother's Death

Carrie Fisher Paul Archuleta via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd has said she is experiencing the “reality of grief” six years on from her mother’s death.

The Scream Queens actor shared a poignant message about grief on the sixth anniversary of Carrie’s death, admitting that experiencing “the magical moments” without her “can also be the hardest”.

Carrie, who found fame as Princess Leia in the Star Wars film franchise, died on 27 December 2016 at the age of 60, days after falling ill on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

In tribute to her mother, Billie shared a photograph of herself as a child alongside a smiling Carrie.

The star of TV anthology series American Horror Story captioned it: “It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?). And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life.

“Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced. But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief.

“My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief.

“I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favourite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them.”

She added: “For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time.”

In September 2020, Billie announced the surprise news of her son Kingston’s birth on social media, three months after confirming her engagement.

Earlier this month, she gave birth to her first daughter Jackson, nine months after marrying producer Austen Rydell in a sunset ceremony at Cabo San Lucas.