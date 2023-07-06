Billy Porter Splits From Husband Adam Porter Smith After Six Years Of Marriage

Billy Porter and husband Adam Porter Smith pictured in 2019 ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Billy Porter has split from his husband of six years, Adam Porter Smith.

The US actor’s representative confirmed the pair have decided to end their marriage in a statement issued to People on Wednesday.

“I can confirm that Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith have made the sad decision to end their marriage after six years,” the spokesperson said.

“The decision was an amicable and mutual one and was made after much consideration. They continue to love and support each other as they embark on this next chapter.

“There will be no further comment from either party and it would be appreciated if their privacy be respected.”

Pose actor Billy first met Adam, who is the creative director of swimwear brand The Smith Society, at a dinner party in 2009.

The pair pictured in December as Billy was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame FREDERIC J. BROWN via Getty Images

They originally dated for a year, before rekindling their relationship in 2015 and marrying two years later.

Billy and Adam’s 2017 nuptials came just 16 days after the Emmy winner proposed during a trip to the UK.

Adam told People at the time: “We were discussing, and Billy had actually brought up to me that it’s important for us to get married while Obama is still president and before January 20. So we sat down and figured out when we could make it work before the 20th.”

Billy rose to fame in the original Broadway production of Kinky Boots in 2013, going on to win a Tony for his performance as Lola.

He is also known for his roles in the hit Ryan Murphy shows Pose and American Horror Story: Apocalypse.