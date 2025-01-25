Billy Ray Cyrus' Ex-Wife Firerose Shares Concerns Over 'Sad' Trump Inauguration Performance

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife Firerose has joined the country musician’s family in sharing her concerns for his well-being.

“What’s being seen in public now reflects much of what I experienced in private during our relationship,” Firerose ― née Johanna Hodges ― told People and the New York Post in a statement issued Friday.

“It’s very sad to see those same struggles continue for him, but I’m glad the truth is coming to light — for his potential good because healing is only possible when you confront the truth and accept there’s a problem,” she added.

The musician’s remarks come just two days after Billy Ray Cyrus’ son, Trace Cyrus, posted an open letter on Instagram urging his father to “seek help” following a widely panned performance at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose split last year after about seven months of marriage. Their divorce filings included accusations of abuse from both sides. NBC via Getty Images

After taking the stage at the Liberty Ball in honor of Trump’s return to the White House, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer sounded hoarse and appeared unable to get his guitar synced with the venue’s audio system, despite the assistance of crew members. He later blamed “technical difficulties.”

In his letter, Trace Cyrus hinted that he and other family members ―including sisters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus ― had been estranged from his father for some time.

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew & hoping for the day he returns,” he wrote. “You’re not healthy Dad & everyone is noticing it.”

“I don’t know what you’re struggling with exactly but I think I have a pretty good idea & I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me,” he added.

Billy Ray Cyrus' performance at Trump's inaugural festivities Monday was widely panned by critics and fans. Joe Raedle via Getty Images

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose in May of last year after about seven months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

Firerose issued a divorce filing of her own in which she accused Billy Ray Cyrus of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse.” About a week after that, Billy Ray Cyrus responded with new documents in which he denied Firerose’s claims and alleged it was he, “in fact, [who had] been abused.” Their divorce was finalized in August.

An Australian native, Firerose has continued to release music in the wake of the split. Her latest single, “War Is Won,” was unveiled this week.

In her statement, she suggested that her work had given her an outlet for her grief.

“For me, I remain focused on my faith, my music, my healing and using my story to encourage others to find strength and hope,” she said.